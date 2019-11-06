Govt not providing personal physician access to Zardari: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday alleged that the government was not providing access to specialist and personal physician to his father former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“Our family increasingly worried about the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and if anything happens to our father this government will be held responsible,” he said, while expressing concern on the health of his father Asif Ali Zardari.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and had complaints of heart, backache, weakness, anxiety and variations in his heart beats.

In the meanwhile, PPP’ senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has asked for the immediate release of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the similar grounds on which Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif were granted bails.

He said that with reference to judgment of November 4, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been granted interim bail in extraordinary circumstances with the passing remarks of the judiciary that it has been done after full satisfaction of judicial conscience as per the prevailing laws adding that the court written order says “to satisfy our judicial conscience we would pass a conditional order”. Rehman Malik said that right of bail for an accused is totally the prerogative of the judiciary.