Sri Lankan defence chief calls on air chief in Islamabad

KARACHI: Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his visit to Air Headquarters on Monday.

Both chiefs discussed matters of professional interests and expressed satisfaction over current level of cooperation between the two air forces. The Sri Lankan defence chief agreed to explore new avenues of bilateral and professional cooperation.

The air chief assured of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise. Earlier, upon his arrival, PAF presented him a guard of honour. The visiting chief paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.