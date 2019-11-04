PPP may join Azadi March sit-in, hints Bilawal

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted on Sunday that his party might consider joining the Azadi March dharna (sit-in), Geo News reported.

He said as announced before the PPP was never a part of any sit-in protest, adding: “However, if the PPP’s core committee decides that we must participate in the dharna, we can think on it”. Bilawal clarified a statement of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying the JUI-F chief did not threaten Prime Minister Imran Khan of arresting him. “He simply meant that the emotions of the people were such that they wanted to arrest the Prime Minister,” he said.

The PPP chairman paid a visit to those who sustained injuries in the Tezgam train incident and enquired after them. He called on Railways minister Sheikh Rashid to resign from the railways ministry.