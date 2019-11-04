Pak junior squash players to feature in US Open, KL Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash players are to feature in two prestigious international events in December.

According to the annual calendar of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), junior players will take part in Red Tone KL Junior Open and US Open. The 13th KL Junior Open Squash Championships is AJSS Platinum Event and is scheduled in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 3-8.

After that, the players will participate in the US Junior Championship that is scheduled in the US from December 14-17. Meanwhile, PSF will conduct a few national events for juniors in the last two months of the year. Punjab National Junior Championship is scheduled from November 10-16 in Lahore and KP National Junior Championship is to be held from November 18-23 in Peshawar. KP National Junior Championship is to be held from December 9-14 in Peshawar.