World Soccer Stars reaching Pakistan on Nov 9

KARACHI: World's renowned footballers Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka will reach Pakistan on November 9 for two exhibition matches, to be played under the banner of World Soccer Stars.

The first match will be played in Karachi on November 9 and the second in Lahore on November 10. The World Soccer Stars will play an exhibition match against Football Club Karachi, the latter's president Hamza Farooq said.

It will be a five-a-side football match and will be played at Rahat Football stadium in Defence Phase VI. The stadium has the seating capacity for 4000 to 6000 spectators, he said.

Farooq said that tickets would be sold from November 4 at three venues: Rahat Football stadium, Movenpick hotel and McDonald's Sea View. He added that this is the first time that star footballers of the world would play an exhibition match in Karachi against a local team.

FIFA World Cup winners Carles Puyol and Kaka, along with Luis Figo and Nicolas Anelka, visited Pakistan earlier this year as part of promotions for the event.