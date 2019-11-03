PPP against sit-in, resignation from parliament

ISLAMABAD: Despite being on same page with the opposition on demand of resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and holding of fresh elections, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is not in support of sit-in and resignation from the Parliament.

According to sources, during the meeting of the Rahbar Committee of opposition parties, the PPP members opposed the proposal of staging sit-in, arguing that the PPP always opposed the dharna politics and will not take a U-turn from its principled stance.

Sources said the PPP also opposed the proposal of resignation from Parliament on the basis that the Parliament is a forum where the government could be exposed. The PPP was in support of opposition rallies throughout the country and use of Parliament to challenge the government.

The PPP’s stakes are high in the system as it’s the only opposition party which have a provincial government in Sindh and it would be difficult for the PPP to sacrifices its provincial government.