Provinces directed to ensure availability of daily-use items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the provincial governments to ensure availability of daily use commodities at minimum prices to people in their respective provinces.

The prime minister gave these directions while presiding over the Core Committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here, which took stock of the overall economic situation as well with special focus on availability and prices of daily use items. The prime minister also directed the provincial governments to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers through District Price Control Committees and laid emphasis on making them more effective and proactive in dealing with the situation. The core committee meeting overviewed the flour stock situation in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The Prime Minister issued directions on keeping an eye on prices of flour and ensuring its availability. The forum discussed other important issues, including prevailing political situation of the country and the Azadi March in particular. The ruling PTI core committee deliberated upon the problems faced by people and the ways and means of their timely resolution. The meeting was informed that government's decision to defer the axle load implementation had been widely appreciated by the traders’ community, in particular and the mill owners of Banaspati Ghee had assured to reduce prices of their products in the next few days in the light of this decision.