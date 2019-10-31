Bilawal undecided over taking part in Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari still undecided on the issue of participation in the Azadi March in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to sources in PPP, so far there are chances that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is unlikely to attend Azadi March when it reached its destination today (Thursday) and instead of him the PPP members of Rehbar Committee will be on stage of Azadi March.

According to sources, the consultation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with senior party leaders was held on Wednesday late night but no decision was made whether to attend it or not.

The sources said the final decision in this regard will be taken on today (Thursday) morning. It is expected that PPP Rehbar Committee Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar will be on the stage of Azadi March in Islamabad along with other senior leaders of PPP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to address the PPP rally in Rahim Yar Khan on November 1 Friday so his presence on the stage of Azadi March is unlikely.