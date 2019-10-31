Comsats strengthens ties with Jordan

Islamabad: With the aim to deepen cooperation between COMSATS and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the mutual benefit, the Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, invited the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (r) Ibrahim Yala Al Madani, to COMSATS Secretariat, says a press release.

During the meeting held in the presence of Dr. Maen Khareasat, Deputy Head of Mission/Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Islamabad and COMSATS’ officials, the Ambassador was given a briefing on Comsats’ on-going programmes and future initiatives. In particular, the undertakings of Comsats’ Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (CCCS) were highlighted. CCCS is established by COMSATS as an institutional platform for coordination, advocacy, regional and international partnerships for addressing climate-related challenges.

The discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between Jordanian universities and their counterparts in Comsats’ twenty-seven (27) Member States. In connection with this, Jordanian scholars and scientists were invited to visit academic institutions in Pakistan for initiating collaboration in areas of mutual concern. Furthermore, it was mentioned that students from Jordan can avail scholarship opportunities available at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI), one of the two Comsats’ Centre of Excellence in Pakistan. The possibility of posting of Jordanian experts to Comsats Secretariat on secondment was also explored during the meeting.