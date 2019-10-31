close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
October 31, 2019

Dr Hassan joins FCCU

Lahore

October 31, 2019

LAHORE:Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, an illustrious physicist and former Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, has joined Forman Christian College (FCC), a chartered university, as professor of Physics.

Prof Shah is a fellow of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and is also a recipient to Sitara-i-Imtiaz. He has done post-doctoral fellowships at several reputed foreign institutions of the world including the University of Sussex, University of London, and the Space Physics Institute, Rome. He studied in Moscow and the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. He has a specialisation in Theoretical Plasma Physics. He has research collaborations with top institutions of the world and his more than a 120 international research papers have an overall impact factor of more than 200.

