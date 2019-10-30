N Korea pulls out of soccer event in South

SEOUL: North Korea has pulled out of a December international women’s football tournament in the South, Seoul’s football authorities said Tuesday, weeks after Pyongyang hosted a surreal World Cup qualifier in a near-empty stadium.

Pyongyang’s nuclear talks with Washington are at a deadlock and it has been at loggerheads with Seoul since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February.

The North has repeatedly excoriated Seoul, saying it has “nothing to talk (about) any more” with Seoul.

Now the South has announced the North’s withdrawal from the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship due to be held in the South’s port city of Busan in December.

The North is a power in the women’s game, ranked ninth in the world, and has won the tournament — previously known as the EAFF Women’s East Asian Cup — the last three times it has been held.