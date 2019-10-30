close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Japanese baseball official visits Swabi academy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Asia-Pacific Baseball Softball’s Director from Pony Baseball International from Japan Taki Haro Nassau on Tuesday visited Yar Hussain Baseball Academy in Swabi.

Accompanied by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Shah, Nasu went to different sections of academy and witnessed the youngsters busy in the training there.

Other officials of PFB who accompanied Nasu included Dr Shaheen Gulraiz (Director Youth Baseball Development PFB) and Fakhar Amir Kazmi.

Japanese director also watched baseball match during his visit academy. He was impressed to see the talented young players in action. Bothy Nasu and Fakhar lauded the efforts of KP baseball chief official Wisal Muhammad’s efforts for baseball in KP.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports