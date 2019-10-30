Japanese baseball official visits Swabi academy

ISLAMABAD: Asia-Pacific Baseball Softball’s Director from Pony Baseball International from Japan Taki Haro Nassau on Tuesday visited Yar Hussain Baseball Academy in Swabi.

Accompanied by Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Shah, Nasu went to different sections of academy and witnessed the youngsters busy in the training there.

Other officials of PFB who accompanied Nasu included Dr Shaheen Gulraiz (Director Youth Baseball Development PFB) and Fakhar Amir Kazmi.

Japanese director also watched baseball match during his visit academy. He was impressed to see the talented young players in action. Bothy Nasu and Fakhar lauded the efforts of KP baseball chief official Wisal Muhammad’s efforts for baseball in KP.