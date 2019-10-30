Turkey to continue standing with Pakistan in need: envoy

Islamabad :As Turkey marks its 96th Republic Day, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul admired the Pak-Turkish strategic partnership and special brotherhood ties.

"Pakistan holds a special place for Turkey and Turkish diplomacy. Our relations continue to prosper in an era during which both countries experience multiple turbulences. Our close cooperation within the regional and international platforms is exemplary. We value our strategic partnership and special brotherhood ties," he told 'The News'.

The founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, officially declared the country, which he named, a republic on October 29, 1923.

The envoy said Turkey and Pakistan had always been with each other through thick and thin and had never denied their mutual support.

"We (Turkey) will continue to stand side by side with Pakistan in any time of need in the future as well.

"I am confident that the strong relations between our Nations and close cooperation among our leaderships will further strengthen in the pursuit of our common interests and values. In light of this sound and dynamic backdrop, our relations will continue to develop and we will continue to serve peace, security, and stability in our broader regions," he said.

Ambassador Mustafa said Proclamation of the Republic represented the launch of the fundamental modernisation process in Turkey.

He said the Turkish nation underwent a comprehensive set of reforms in all facets of life, leading to a social, economic and institutional transformation. The Turkish nation managed to transform its deep experience of modernisation efforts that was accumulated in the preceding two centuries into a modern, democratic, and secular state.

"Today, we are proud and happy to commemorate the proclamation of our Republic and pay tribute to the architects of modern Turkey, notably Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey. Our unwavering commitment to maintaining a democratic, secular, and the prosperous country goes unabated," he said.

The ambassador said the Republic of Turkey had progressed by overcoming all the difficulties it had faced during those 96 years and, thanks to recent breakthroughs in particular, it had accomplished to stand among the rising powers of the world.

He said his country, with its growing economy, strong democracy, its commitment to fundamental human values and principled and visionary foreign policy continued to be an inspiration to its region and to the world as well.

Ambassador Mustafa said in recent years, Turkey had faced a number of formidable challenges: a big refugee crisis, a violent and bloody coup attempt, murderous attacks by various terrorist organisations and ongoing proxy wars on its doorstep.

"In spite of all these challenges, Turkey managed to be an element of stability in its region. In order to maintain this stability, we pursue a foreign policy that is based on a harmonious approach. We prioritise the utilisation of relevant instruments to project peace, security, and stability in our region and beyond."

The envoy said as the problems in the vicinity had imminent and direct effects on Turkey, the government didn't have the luxury to be idle bystanders.