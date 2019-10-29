Solution to Karachi’s problems lies in transferring powers to mayor: Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the solution to the civic problems of Karachi lies in the devolution of powers to the city’s mayor. He stated this on Monday while talking to journalists as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Governor House between Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Vice-Mayor Xue Qingguo of the Chinese city of Qingdao. The MoU was signed so that both the cities could enhance ties with each other in the fields of science and technology, culture, ports, tourism, and other related sectors. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it was a welcoming sign that the Chinese city Qingdao and Karachi had signed the MoU as it would not just benefit Karachi but all of Sindh. He was of the view that the cost of industrial production had increased in China and that was why the Chinese companies had been entering the market of other countries in the region.