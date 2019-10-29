close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 29, 2019

World silent on IOK

Top Story

 
October 29, 2019

One missile for India, other for its backer: minister

By Monitoring desk

LAHORE: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has regretted that the world is silent over the atrocities being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking at a function, whose footage went viral on Monday, he warned that “if the tension with India escalates on the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan will be forced into a war.” He regretted that the world was doing nothing to resolve the issue.

He said: “Those standing with India on the Kashmir issue would have to face the consequences.

“If one missile would be fired at India, the other would go to its supporter. They must get ready for it,” the minister warned.

Later, when a TV anchor asked the minister in his show: “If a Muslim country supports India, even then missile would be fired at that country”, Gandapur said, “yes”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story