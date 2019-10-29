World silent on IOK

One missile for India, other for its backer: minister

By Monitoring desk

LAHORE: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has regretted that the world is silent over the atrocities being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking at a function, whose footage went viral on Monday, he warned that “if the tension with India escalates on the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan will be forced into a war.” He regretted that the world was doing nothing to resolve the issue.

He said: “Those standing with India on the Kashmir issue would have to face the consequences.

“If one missile would be fired at India, the other would go to its supporter. They must get ready for it,” the minister warned.

Later, when a TV anchor asked the minister in his show: “If a Muslim country supports India, even then missile would be fired at that country”, Gandapur said, “yes”.