Except JUI-F, women activists of opposition parties willing to join Azadi March

PESHAWAR: Though the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced that women would not be allowed to participate in the Azadi March, some opposition parties are willing to ensure participation of their female activists in the protest.

Talking to The News separately, JUI-F Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naeema Kishwar said that her party leaders have decided not to invite women to the march. “Our women workers are not allowed to attend the march. JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahmanhas also informed the other opposition parties about the decision,” she said.

However, Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have announced that their workers, including women, would participate in the Azadi March. ANP’s parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak said that all party workers, including women, would participate in the protest march.

He added that ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan would lead his party workers for the Azadi March from Rashakai Interchange to Islamabad on October 31. ANP MPA Samar Haroon Bilour said party leaders and workers would participate in the Azadi March. However, she was not sure whether women from her party would show up at the march.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Nighat Orakzai said:”We are with Maulana Fazlur Rahman to send this government packing.”

She added that PPP was a progressive party and its women workers would participate in the march if Maulana Fazlur Rehman allowed them. QWP secretary for social media Nasreen Khattak said her party would take part in the Azadi March. She argued that the opposition parties were on the same page to get rid of the ‘incompetent’ government to save the country from bankruptcy.

She said QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao has already announced to support the anti-government march. Nasreen Khattak said there should no discrimination between men and women, adding QWP workers would join the Azadi March.