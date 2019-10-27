Countdown of govt has begun: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the count down of Imran Khan’s government has begun and in view of the country's down slide due to their inapt management, the prime minister will have to resign and the opposition will not allow him any safe exist.

Bilawal was addressing a gathering in Kandhkot on Saturday, a day ahead of JUI-F's protest march towards the federal capital. He said the incumbent government has massively damaged the economy and unleashed inflation depriving the people of basic needs. He said it was not the ‘Naya Pakistan’ as promised by the prime minister before elections. Recalling the PTI election campaigns, Bilawal said Imran Khan made tall claims but failed to deliver on any of them. He said the economic policies have forced closure of several industries leading to massive unemployment forcing people from all walks of life including traders, businessman, doctors, teachers and labourers protesting in the streets. “Is this the new Pakistan? the old Pakistan was much better than this,” he said. The PPP chairman said the dictatorial tendencies of the government have snatched freedom of expression from the media that is being increasingly gagged with passage of every single day. He said using NAB as an instrument of government oppression, the major leadership of the opposition parties has been imprisoned on trumped up charges. Bilawal said despite being well aware of the medical complications of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex president Asif Ali Zardari, they were denied medical treatment which is the fundamental right of any prisoner.

He said the government has crossed all lines of civility and democracy and it was due to denial of medical facilities that Nawaz Sharif's condition turned precarious. The PPP Chairman also accusing the prime minister of compromising over Kashmir issue and for not effectively highlighting the Indian atrocities there, he said the incumbent government is hand in glove with the Modi government.