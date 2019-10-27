Diwali to be celebrated today

The Hindu community will celebrate Diwali in the City on Sunday with zeal and zest.

The community in the provincial capital will decorate their houses with "Diyas" (lamps), fairy lights and candles.

The main function of Diwali will be held at Karishna Mandar (temple) where rituals will be performed besides other cultural activities. It is pertinent to mention here that Diwali, Deepavali or Dipavali, is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated for five days in the autumn. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

greetings: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday greeted the Pakistani Hindu community on their festival of Diwali. In a statement, he said the people of different faiths were equal citizens of Pakistan and all religious minorities enjoyed equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan.

He said the festival promoted a sense of service along with infusing the sentiments of unity and colours. It creates the passions of brotherhood and goodwill among the people, he added.

He said the festival of the Hindu community was also a symbol of happiness and passion. He said the Hindu community had played an important role in the process of national development and their contribution to different sectors of life, including socio-economic and political, was commendable.

The minister appealed to the entire Hindu Community to celebrate Diwali in a simple way due to unpleasant situation in Indian-Held Kashmir.