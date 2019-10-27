close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Pakistan win volleyball bronze at World Military Games

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan captured bronze medal in volleyball at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China on Saturday.

Pakistan beat Qatar 3-0 in one hour and twenty five minutes. The final scoreline was 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

Pakistan’s best scorer was Farooq Haider, who won 16 attempts out of 43.

Pakistan made 78 attempts of spikes and won 44, while they had 40 attempts of blocking and won 11.

Pakistan made 74 attempts of serve and won two. The team’s total attempts were 192, out of which they managed to win 75.

