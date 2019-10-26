Record legislation made in Punjab Assembly in one year: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said that a record legislation had been made during the last one year by approving 18 bills despite the presence of a strong opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media on Friday, the law minister apprised the reporters of one year performance of law and social welfare departments. He said that four bills were ready to be tabled in Punjab Assembly while 11 important bills had been forwarded to standing committees for processing.

Raja Basharat said the chief minister had given him the responsibility to chair 45 committees of different departments and reports of 20 such committees had been submitted to the chief minister.

In addition to it, the chairmanship of eight special committees of Punjab Assembly has also been assigned to me and meetings are being regularly held to move forward in this regard, he added. He said that effective reforms had been introduced to improve the performance of law department adding that all prevailing laws in Punjab were being updated and placed online after their translation in Urdu language for the convenience of the people. He informed that offices of District Attorneys and Advocate General were being interlinked with e-libraries along with the monitoring system so that cases could be processed soon and promotions would also be linked with their performance. Likewise, all the departments are directed that no law would be approved from the assembly in future unless its rules are not formulated within six months by them.

Briefing the media about the performance of social welfare department, Raja Basharat said that five shelter-homes were providing free residential, food and medical facilities to the needy in Lahore and more than one lakh people had been facilitated through this platform during the last one year. He said that solid steps had been taken to regulate more than 8,000 NGOs and funding of NGOs had also been scrutinised in accordance with the FATF requirements. He said three percent job quota for the disabled was being followed and the regularisation of 589 the visually-impaired daily wage employees had been started on the directions of the chief minister.