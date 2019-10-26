Mufti Rafi asks madrassa students to stay away from politics

ISLAMABAD: Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Rafi Usmani on Thursday urged students of religious seminaries to distance themselves from rallies and processions.

The renowned religious figure said this while talking to a private news channel. "Students should keep themselves away from rallies and processions. It obstructs their education," he said. "Their parents have handed over them to us. They entrusted us with their safety," Mufti Rafi Usmani said.

Mufti Usmani said they kept telling madrassa students to keep themselves away from practical politics, rallies and processions. "Study and teach in seminaries, your job is not to engage in politics," he said in his message to seminary students.

The statement from Mufti Usmani comes amid preparations of a long march by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), whose support base includes a huge number of faculty members and students of religious seminaries across the country.

Meanwhile, Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Rafi Usmani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Talking to a private news channel, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed the meeting and said that matters of mutual interests, multiple challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah, education reforms and other issues were discussed during the meeting. He said that Mufti Taqi Usmani felicitated the prime minister over forcefully highlighting the Kashmir case at the international forums. He said the meeting lasted over one hour.