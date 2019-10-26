Three uplift projects get go-ahead

ISLAMABAD: The board of directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) gave go-ahead to implementing agencies for development of three infrastructure projects, Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, Northern Bypass and NUST Teaching and Research Hospital.

The decision was taken during the second board of directors meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday.

The minister said private sector has an important role to play in the sustained development of the country. Talking about the NUST Teaching and Research Hospital, he said the proposed 500-bed medical facility will provide new health services and cater to the healthcare needs of the public, besides enhancing research and innovation practices in the medical field.

The implementing agencies will commence work on projects preparation, which once prepared, will be placed before the board for its approval. The meeting was apprised that under section 3 of PPPA Act, IPDF was transformed into PPP Authority in June 2018 and its primary objective is to facilitate ministries and government agencies in developing and procuring infrastructure projects on PPP basis. Various other agenda items came under deliberation during the meeting. The meeting agreed to co-opt members from the private sector for detailed commercial, technical and financial analysis as well as to assess viability of the projects.