Afridi visits two varsities in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan’s former captain all-rounder Shahid Afridi visited Govt Sadiq College for Women University and Islamia University Bahawalpur on Thursday in connection with fund-raising campaign for charity organization and for the promotion of education under the slogan of “Taaleem Ho Gi Aam - Her Larki ke Naam”.

Shahid Afridi while addressing the seminar in the auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said education for a male is meant to educate an individual and education for the woman is meant to educate the society. He said that no doubt charity work is very difficult than playing cricket.

“It was easy for me to play cricket and rest but I started work for the humanity and promote the education and that’s the reason I’m roaming every nook and corner of the country to fulfill my objectives”.

Afridi also invited the students of the two universities to join him for this charity work. He said Islamia University of Bahawalpur has marvelous contribution in promotion of education in the region.

He thanked Engr-Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor for organizing a big gathering of faculty members and students and providing him opportunity to interact with them.

Dr Athar Mahboob welcomed him at the University and said that huge intake of eight thousand students in the university recently has clearly shown the popularity of the institution.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi called on the Vice-Chancellor at his office and briefed him about his educational campaign in Southern Punjab. On this occasion, promotion of sports activities were also discussed to harness talent of students. Later, Afridi also visited many private sector business points.