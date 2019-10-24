Accused in Afzal Khokhar’s nephew murder case held

LAHORE:Johar Town investigation police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in killing of three persons including Imran Shafi Khokhar, the nephew of MNA Afzal Khokhar. The PO has been identified as Sajjad Masih alias Chadda. He was arrested after two years of the incident.

drug pushers arrested: In continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, police arrested 574 accused persons.

City division police arrested 133 accused, Cantt division 109, Civil Lines division 47, Sadr division 127, Iqbal Town division 68 and Model Town division Police arrested 90 accused during the crackdown. Police also recovered more than 213kg charas, 400.5gram ice, 613gram heroin, 24kg and 280gram opium, 124 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg bhang and 4,779 litre liquor from the arrested accused.

crackdown: Civil Lines division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 65 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs from them. Three pistols, 210gram charas and 42 litre liquor were seized from the arrested persons.