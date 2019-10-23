Malaysian envoy visits Lok Virsa

Islamabad :Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ikram bin Mohammad Ibrahim paid a visit to Lok Virsa Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum here at Shakarparian Graden Avenue on Tuesday.

On arrival, Lok Virsa Executive Director Anwaar ul Haq welcome the high commissioner and briefed about the mandate of Lok Virsa, which includes research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s tangible and intangible heritage.

Furthermore, matters of mutual interest regarding promotion and projection of the cultural heritage between Pakistan and Malaysia were also discussed.

The delegates took keen interest in the museum displays Hall of Ballads and Romances showcasing love stories from four provinces of Pakistan including Heer Ranjha, Dhola Maru, Adam Khan Dhurkhaney and Hani Shah Mureed, hall of music projecting contribution of Muslims towards promotion of musical heritage, displays on truck art, Sawat valley and Kehwa Khana from Peshawar.

Later the high commissioner visited Pakistan Monument Museum, which depicts history, struggle for freedom, birth and development of Pakistan as a progressive state presented through 3-dimentional dioramic displays.

In the museum's visitor’s book, Ambassador Ikram bin Mohammad Ibrahim noted that the heritage museum should be considered as one of the greatest cultural and historical assets of Pakistan.