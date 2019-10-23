close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Two die in road accidents

National

LAHORE: Two persons died in separate road crashes in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday. Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities. A rickshaw driver was killed in Misri Shah due to speeding when he hit a parked car on GT Road. He was identified as Rafi, 35, a resident of Sadar, Cantt. Separately, a 22-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck in the Baghbanpura police limits. The victim was identified as Naseer. He was on a bike near Shadipura when a speeding truck hit him.

