KMC razes illegal structures in three districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti- encroachment department carried out a drive in South, East and Central districts on Tuesday.

According to a press statement from the corporation, it removed many cabins, carts, food stalls, furniture, animal cages and other stuff from footpaths. The department also demolished concrete walls, grills, sun sheds and other constructions on pavements and alongside roads.

The action was taken under the supervision of senior director anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui. The anti-encroachment deputy director and police also took part in this

operation.

In District South, action was taken in Urdu Bazaar, the motorcycle market and Burnes Road. In District Central, encroachments were removed in Gulberg Town, UK Square and FB Area’s Block 16. In District East, VIP Colony and Patel Para were cleared of encroachments.

Six protesters were arrested during the operation, in which heavy machinery was used. Rickshaws parked under the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport bridge in Lasbela and Golimar were also destroyed. The drive, Siddiqui said, would continue in the city on directives from the Supreme Court.

SHC’s directives

The Sindh High Court directed the KMC and the DMCs to remove encroachments from footpaths and public thoroughfares in the city.

The directive came at a hearing of a petition of Mohammad Hanif, who complained against encroachments on footpaths in Sharafi Goth, Landhi and other parts of the city. He submitted that despite various directions of the court, no action had been taken.

The court observed that encroachments on footpaths were dangerous for public safety and caused accidents. The court observed that the KMC and the DMCs would work together for the removal of encroachments instead of shifting responsibility onto each other. The KMC and DMCs were told to take action against encroachments on footpaths and submit a compliance report within 15 days.