Drug pusher held

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday has held a drug pusher at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.5 kilogram heroin from his baggage packed in tea-packets, the ANF said. The passenger was leaving for Saudi Arabia when checked and off loaded. The ANF has shifted the suspect to ANG investigation cell for further inquiry after registration of FIR under anti-narcotics acts.