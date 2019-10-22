close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
Drug pusher held

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday has held a drug pusher at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.5 kilogram heroin from his baggage packed in tea-packets, the ANF said. The passenger was leaving for Saudi Arabia when checked and off loaded. The ANF has shifted the suspect to ANG investigation cell for further inquiry after registration of FIR under anti-narcotics acts.

