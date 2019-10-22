close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

9 of a family killed as trawler hits ambulance

Top Story

A
APP
October 22, 2019

BHAKHAR: Nine people of a family including driver were killed in a road accident in Bhakhar police limits on Monday. Police sources said that Naveed Sial and Mureed Sial, residents of Basti Cheena (Bhakhar) along with their ailing mother Taju Mai, sisters and 3 children were moving on ambulance towards Islamabad for the treatment of their mother when a recklessly driving trawler collided with the ambulance near Head Pakka Morr at MM Kundian road. As a result, gas cylinder of ambulance burst and all the 9 burnt to death. The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital; police are looking into the matter.

