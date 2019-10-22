Indian false claims: Diplomats to visit LoC today

ISLAMABAD: Top diplomats representing various world capitals in Islamabad will visit the line of control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir today (Tuesday) to examine Indian Army’s barbaric bombardment by using heavy artillery on civilian population living in close proximity.

Senior journalists representing international media will also accompany the diplomats who will be more than fifty in number including ambassadors and high commissioners. The diplomats and journalists will be free to visit any part of the area hit by the Indian Army and interview anyone to ascertain presence or lack thereof any training camp there since Indian Army Chief claimed on Sunday after two-day bombardment that it targeted the so-called camps where the freedom fighter were imparted military training.

Indian government has refused to grant permission to its Charge’d Affairs in Islamabad Gaurav Alhuwalia and Defence Attaché to visit to the line of control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir to verify claims made by Indian Army Chief regarding presence of so-called launching pad for the Kashmiri freedom fighters along LOC after heavy shelling by artillery that resulted into martyrdom of five civilian and number of injuries and destruction of residential houses. One soldier also embraced martyrdom in the two days as Indian shelling continued till Sunday. Pakistan offered the diplomats the visit on Monday. The Indian Defence Attaché told The News Monday evening that he is not going to the LOC while the Indian Charge’d Affairs said New Delhi hasn’t granted him permission to visit to the LOC for ascertaining the losses and verification of Indian Army Chief’s assertions. Pakistan had earlier officially offered Indian high commission to dispatch its senior most officials or charge’d Affairs to the LOC and he can take ambassadors and high commissioners posted in Islamabad of its choice in any number to the LOC for ascertaining the veracity of the claims made by the Indian Army chief but India has flatly declined to avail the offer. In another intriguing move India is celebrating Deep Wali (Divali-festivity of lights) on October 27, the day when Indian troops entered Kashmir and captured the area which was annexed by India on August 5 and known as Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The Indian High Commission has also distributed packs of sweets among media persons and its friends in big number got prepared exclusively for Diwali. The Kashmiri across the world observe it as “Black-Day” and hold protest gathering against the occupation by India of Kashmir’s valley and other parts. The day is also observed as Black Day in Pakistan as well.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary, who is also Director General of the South Asian Division in the Foreign Office, said senior officials of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) will also accompany the diplomats in the mission to LOC that will be returned here in the afternoon.

It is likely senior diplomats will also be briefed about the Kashmir situation. Innocent Kashmiri population is suffering due to non-availability of food, medicines and other articles of daily needs. Indian Army has throughout been resorting to bombardment on the LOC by defying ceasefire agreement on regular basis. Earlier Pakistan invited the entire diplomatic corps to visit the Line of Control on Tuesday and inspect the areas hit by Indian troops on last Saturday night and Sunday. The invitation was extended on emergency basis to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LOC and observe the ground situation. The sources said the Indian forces used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier. Some houses, shops and vehicles were also damaged. They said the Indian aggression was befittingly responded. The sources rejected as a total lie the Indian army chief’s claim of hitting “terror launch pads.”

They said the Indian Charge de Affairs has also been invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats. The Indian Charge de Affairs was summoned on Sunday and Monday and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations. The diplomatic sources said India’s false claim is detrimental to regional peace and may lead to any strategic miscalculation. The sources said Pakistan does not want war, but if war is imposed, Pakistan will fight it in the way it did on February 27. They said Pakistan is capable enough to fight war with its own resources. According to the diplomatic sources, the situation in IHK has turned highly critical due to the continuous curfew. They said Indian extremist Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India to a blind alley as it has become difficult for New Delhi to come out of the prevailing situation in the held territory.

Meanwhile, Indian action on the LOC has also caused delay in concluding and signing ceremony for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Earlier it was expected that the agreement could be inked on Monday or Tuesday. The sources said that it wouldn’t be possible to be signed before Thursday and it could also be deferred till Friday. The sources revealed that Indian government has to accept all proposals of Pakistan regarding the Holy Corridor including charging of US $ twenty per person fee. The sources said that India hasn’t shared with Pakistan the schedule of its Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the corridor and joining the opening ceremony of the historic passage on November 9. The signing ceremony for the agreement will be held at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdawara. Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary will sign the agreement on behalf of Pakistan. Indian government will inform Pakistan about visiting of Modi to Kartarpur Sahib to join the opening ceremony with his counterpart from Pakistan Imran Khan later this week. The occasion could provide the two with an opportunity of shaking hands and have brief exchange of views, the sources added.