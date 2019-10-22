close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
AFP
October 22, 2019

Inter Milansurvive scare in Serie A

Sports

AFP
October 22, 2019

MILAN: Inter Milan survived a late Sassuolo scare and a bizarre intervention by a parachutist to win 4-3 and keep in touch with leaders Juventus in Serie A football on Sunday as Stefano Pioli’s first game in charge of AC Milan ended in a 2-2 draw against lowly Lecce.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez each bagged a brace in a seven-goal thriller to keep Antonio Conte’s side second, a point behind Juventus who beat Bologna 2-1 on Saturday.Inter Milan had led 4-1 with 20 minutes to go after Martinez had opened the scoring after two minutes in Sassuolo, adding a second from the penalty spot after 71 minutes.

Belgian forward Lukaku found the net after 38 minutes and converted a penalty just before the break despite a parachutist inexplicably landing on the pitch just as he was about to kick the ball.

