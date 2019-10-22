Southern Punjab win thriller against Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Southern Punjab won a thrilling National T20 Cup 2nd XI tournament match against home side Sindh by five runs at the National Stadium in Karachi Monday, says a press release.
With the win, Southern Punjab maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament and qualified for the semi-finals with a 100 percent record, winning each of their five group matches.
Southern Punjab were asked to bat first by Sindh captain Rameez Raja Junior. In-form opener Zeeshan Ashraf scored a 28-ball 36 with four fours and one six. Maqbool Ahmed top-scored with 50 off 43 balls.
Sindh pacers Muhammad Umer and Shahnawaz Dhani bowled with control and accuracy taking three wickets each. In reply, Sindh endured a late-order collapse and ended-up losing the game with five wickets falling for the addition of 11 runs.
Sindh were 134-4 and finished on 145-9 with right-arm pacer Ataullah, who bowled the final over of the match taking four wickets for 25 runs. Opener Jahid Ali top-scored with 40 off 30 balls, Rameez made 28 runs while Rameez Aziz scored 27.
Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 150-9 in 20 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 50, Zeeshan Ashraf 36; Shahnawaz Dhani 3-21, Muhammad Umer 3-27). Sindh 145-9 in 20 overs (Jahid Ali 40, Rameez Raja Jr 28, Rameez Aziz 27; Ataullah 4-25, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-32).
KARACHI: Southern Punjab won a thrilling National T20 Cup 2nd XI tournament match against home side Sindh by five runs at the National Stadium in Karachi Monday, says a press release.
With the win, Southern Punjab maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament and qualified for the semi-finals with a 100 percent record, winning each of their five group matches.
Southern Punjab were asked to bat first by Sindh captain Rameez Raja Junior. In-form opener Zeeshan Ashraf scored a 28-ball 36 with four fours and one six. Maqbool Ahmed top-scored with 50 off 43 balls.
Sindh pacers Muhammad Umer and Shahnawaz Dhani bowled with control and accuracy taking three wickets each. In reply, Sindh endured a late-order collapse and ended-up losing the game with five wickets falling for the addition of 11 runs.
Sindh were 134-4 and finished on 145-9 with right-arm pacer Ataullah, who bowled the final over of the match taking four wickets for 25 runs. Opener Jahid Ali top-scored with 40 off 30 balls, Rameez made 28 runs while Rameez Aziz scored 27.
Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 150-9 in 20 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 50, Zeeshan Ashraf 36; Shahnawaz Dhani 3-21, Muhammad Umer 3-27). Sindh 145-9 in 20 overs (Jahid Ali 40, Rameez Raja Jr 28, Rameez Aziz 27; Ataullah 4-25, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-32).