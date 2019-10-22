close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
Xinhua
October 22, 2019

Iran denies reports of US cyber-attacks

World

X
TEHRAN: A senior Iranian security official on Monday rejected as “baseless” the claims that the United States has recently launched several cyber attacks against the Islamic republic, Tasnim news agency reported

“The Americans have twice said that they have launched cyber attacks against Iran in response to Iran’s (earlier) attack on the US drone,” Head of Iran’s Civil Defence Organization Gholam Reza Jalali said on Monday.

“However, we have seen no sign of such cyber attacks,” Jalali was quoted as saying.On Wednesday, western media quoted US officials as saying that Washington recently carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran in response to Iran’s anti-US moves.

