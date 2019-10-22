Baig to attend Make-A-Wish Foundation meeting in Netherlands

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Honorary Consul General of Morocco and President Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pakistan Mirza Ishtiaq Baig left the country for a two-week visit to Europe and Morocco.
Baig will meet Fouad Haidar, member of Brussels Parliament and President of the Parliament of Brussels-Capital, and will discuss the Kashmir issue with him. He will also meet Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Zaheer Aslam Janjua and Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhary Pervez Loser.
Ishtiaq Baig will also attend board of directors meeting of the Make-A-Wish Foundation International in Netherland. Later, he will also visit Morocco and meet Pakistan’s ambassador to Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan to discuss the forthcoming visit of FPCCI business delegation.
