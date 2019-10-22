close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

Six of a family die in DI Khan accident

National

 
October 22, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six members of a family were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and car at Pasha Pull in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Monday, police said. Dr Muhammad Nasim Kundi along with his family members was on way home from his official residence in the Mufti Mahmood Hospital when an over-speeding bus collided with his car at Pasha Pull. As a result, six persons including Dr Nasim Kundi, his mother, wife, two sons and one sister were killed on the spot while his another sister sustained critical injuries.

