Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

JI provincial Shura meets today

National

 
October 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has convened an emergency meeting of its provincial consultative body (shura) today to discuss the situation after resignation of the provincial president of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and decide future line of action. It is not clear as who would chair the meeting in the presence of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

