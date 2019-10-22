close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Sohail Khan
October 22, 2019

10-member full court to hear Qazi Isa’s petition on 28th

Top Story

Sohail Khan
October 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The same 10-member full court will resume hearing on Oct 28 into the identical constitutional petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The nine-member full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial withdrew its earlier observation made during the Monday morning hearing, disbanding the bench for non-availability ofits member Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. "One of the members of the Bench Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mian Miankhel has had demise on his family and is not available today for hearing however, we are informed that Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel shall resume his duties next week," said the court order, issued in the evening. Accordingly, the said petition along with connected matters is adjourned till October 28 at 11:30am, the court order added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story