Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

One arrested for selling fake eggs in Karachi

Top Story

 
October 22, 2019

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a suspect for selling and distributing fake eggs made from plastic, during a raid. Around 20 fake eggs were recovered during a raid undertaken by the Sindh Food Authority, from an accused identified as Jamil. The accused was charged with selling, harbouring, and distribution of plastic eggs in a shop located in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI.

