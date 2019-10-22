One arrested for selling fake eggs in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a suspect for selling and distributing fake eggs made from plastic, during a raid. Around 20 fake eggs were recovered during a raid undertaken by the Sindh Food Authority, from an accused identified as Jamil. The accused was charged with selling, harbouring, and distribution of plastic eggs in a shop located in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI.
