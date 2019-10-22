close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Seminar on RTI law

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

DIR: A seminar on Right to Information (RTI) law was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University campus in Upper Dir district.

Chief of KP Information Commission Riaz Khan Daudzai discussed the law in detail. The awareness sessions on RTI law has been launched from educational institutions of Malakand division in the wake of 25th Amendment in Pakistan’s Constitution.

Students and faculty members participated in the awareness session. More than 130 participants, including students and faculty members, attended the session.Earlier, SBBU Vice-Chancellor Dr Rehmat Ali warmly welcomed the Commissioner for KP Information Commission Riaz Khan Daudzai on his arrival at the university and hailed the provincial government’s steps for the implementation/extension of RTI law, which aims at ensuring and transparency and accountability on the functioning of the public bodies through active involvement of the citizens. Riaz Khan Daudzai stated that till date, 14,555 requests have been filed by the citizens to public bodies of KP, excluding the erstwhile Fata and Pata, of which 6,128 have been converted into complaints.

“The commission has disposed of 5,870 complaints so far, while 258 are under the process of adjudication,” he added.The Commission is planning to access other districts of the erstwhile Fata and Pata to conduct awareness sessions in the educational institutions, he maintained.

