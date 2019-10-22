Objections to demarcation for LG polls

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi, Monday heard objections, suggestions and counter-objections/suggestions of two districts on demarcation of land for upcoming local bodies’ elections. According to the schedule of LG&CD department, as a Chairman of Demarcation, Commissioner Lahore Division is hearing cases of objections regarding land demarcation from October 21 to 25 October 2019. Director, LG&CD, Shehzad Ahmed Hameed, DC and ACs concerned and complainants were present in open hearing. The commissioner in his committee room heard 46 applicants of district Lahore and Sheikhupura. He checked some objections through online Google mapping of land demarcation. He said each and every objection and suggestion would be considered for hearing because local bodies system is for the betterment of each and every person. He said that he would complete his hearing and give decisions till October 25 and then all final lists would be displayed on all DC offices on November 1, 2019.