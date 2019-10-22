Russia edge Poland to clinch Socca World Cup title

KARACHI: Russia recorded a 3-2 victory over Poland after a thrilling encounter in the final to clinch the 2nd Socca World Cup title in Crete, Greece on Sunday.

According to the information made available here, hosts Greece claimed third position after beating Moldova 2-1 in the third place play-off. Montreal Holdings Chief Executive Lord Shahzad Ali presented the trophy to the Russian team’s captain.

Top officials of the International Socca Federation (ISF) termed the second edition of the Socca World Cup a “success”. They praised all the teams for playing professionally throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Socca team was also praised for making significant improvement. Pakistan gave tough time to former champions Germany in their group match – only losing by a slender margin of 3-2.

Pakistan players also managed to score goals against three of the four Group ‘H’ teams. Pakistan’s team officials have vowed that the team would continue to perform better in every edition.

Bobby Madley, an Ex-Premier League Referee, praised Pakistan for a good show in the tournament despite the fact that the country is little known in the football world. “Pakistan is little known in the football world but here in this tournament, the team made its presence felt,” he said.