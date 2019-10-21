JUI-F threatens to block KKH

MANSEHRA: Member of central executive committee (Shura) of the JUI-F and former senator Hidayatuallh Shah on Sunday said his party would block the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic if the government attempted to stop the Azadi March.

“We are peaceful and would remain peaceful. And if the government tried to stop our peaceful march, we would block Karakorum Highway to all sort of traffic for the indefinite period,” he told a news conference here. Flanked by officer-bearers of his party in Mansehra, he said that the country’s constitution allows them to exercise their democratic right to a peaceful assembly and protest.