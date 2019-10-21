Body found

FAISALABAD: The body of a young man was found from a public park in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the body which has yet to be identified, in Pahari Ground and informed the police. The police took the body in its custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Mentally-retarded person commits suicide: A mentally retarded man committed suicide in the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar police station. Police said that Farhan, resident of Chak 60-JB Shahbaz Pura was mentally ill and he ended his life with a sharp-edged weapon. The police took body into custody and started investigation.

Girl commits suicide: A girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the limits of Sadar police station. Police said on Sunday that 16-year-old daughter of Maqbool swallowed poisonous pills after her parents scolded her over a domestic dispute.