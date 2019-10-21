‘Fazl should shun politics of violence’

SHEIKHUPURA: Former MPA from Mananwala and Tevta chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman should shun politics of violence as his strategy is pushing the country towards anarchy, chaos and lawlessness.

He was speaking to a group of notables who called on him in the leadership of Kanwar Imran Saeed, former PTI district president, here on Sunday. Ali Salman said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman was protesting without any reason and in utter disregard to national interest. Maulana Fazlur Rahman should better come up with some cogent demand and come to table for resolution of the same, he added. Ali said that the so-called Azadi March was a manifestation of personal interests of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who was finding it hard to survive without the perks and privileges that he had become accustomed to enjoy over the years.