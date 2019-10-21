60 Sessions Judges given human rights training at Sindh Judicial Academy

Karachi: “Partnerships between judiciary, executive and civil society are instrumental for pushing the agenda of promoting human rights in the country” Said Rabiya Javeri, Agha, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights.

The Secretary was addressing a batch of 30 trial court judges gathered for a three-day training on Human Rights, Gender and Law at the Sindh Judicial Academy.

Conducted at the Sindh Judicial Academy, the training marks the second batch of 30 trial court judges, which included 6 female trial court judges that were trained by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) led, and European Union funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan training and capacity building program for federal and provincial human rights institutions. MoHR and Sindh Judicial Academy signed an MOU on 26th April 2019 to collaborate for strengthening the capacity of the Session Court judges in the province of Sindh.

Partnering with experts from Legal Aid Society, Karachi, the training intervention of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan programme aims to acquaint and train judges and prosecution departments in laws pertaining to human rights and its application in the criminal justice system. “It is an excellent and much needed initiative to work with judges in understanding how national and international human rights law is relevant and applicable in the day to day work of judges in trial courts” said Maliha Zia, Associate Director, Legal Aid Society.

Addressing trial court judges, Justice (R) Arif Khilji, Director General, Sindh Judicial Academy said that “trial court judges have a constitutional duty to ensure the protection of all fundamental rights for effective administration of justice.***