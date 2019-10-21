Expert stresses diploma in nursing for diabetes control

LAHORE: Every fourth person is suffering form diabetes due to use of excess fast food, less body exercise,avoiding proper medical check and lack of information about the disease.

The such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse of diabetes.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar while addressing Diabetes Nurse Education Workshop held here at Lahore General Hospital in which nurses from different participated.

He said that the diabetic patient should focus on precautionary measures viz a viz medical cover. Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar elaborated that the present age was time of specialization so that Pakistan Nursing Council should also focus on it.

He said that diabetes was fast increasing disease while nurses ratio was very less in this particular health sector adding that "We should take steps on priority basis to resolve this issue.