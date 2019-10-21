‘Bacha Khan Medical College didn’t fail PMDC inspection’

PESHAWAR: The officials of the Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan are claiming that their institution didn’t fail considering its 60 percent-plus score-sheet in the recent inspection of the public and private medical colleges carried out by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Reacting to a recent news item in which the Bacha Khan Medical College was lumped with eight other medical colleges that either scored less than 60 percent or failed lacking mandatory requirement, the officials pointed out that their college obtained 604.086 marks out of the total 1,000. They said this amounted to a score of 60.4 percent.

The officials argued that the score-sheet showed that Bacha Khan Medical College didn’t fail the inspection done by the PMDC because its score was over 60 percent and not below 60 percent. However, the officials said efforts were being made to overcome the deficiencies pointed out by the PMDC in the Bacha Khan Medical College. The PMDC inspection report gave score to the available facilities at Bacha Khan Medical College, including its infrastructure, management, safety standards, biomedical equipment, general and clinical services at the hospital, curricular organization and the state of the faculty and students.