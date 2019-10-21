30 killed in DR Congo bus accident

MBANZA-NGUNGU, DR Congo: At least 30 died early Sunday when a packed bus came off the road and burst into flames near Kinshasa, the DR Congo capital, a local official said.

"The current toll is 30 dead, 18 others have third-degree burns," Red Cross spokesman David Nsiala told AFP. "We are continuing the work of identifying the bodies," added Nsiala, who runs the Red Cross in Mbanzea-Ngungu territory southwest of Kinshasa. The bus, laden with people and goods, was travelling from Lufu to Kinshasa when its brakes failed, Didier Nsimba, deputy administrator of Mbanza-Ngungu territory told AFP.