Rooney falls in MLS farewell, champs Atlanta advance

WASHINGTON: Former England star Wayne Rooney’s DC United were thrashed in his Major League Soccer farewell match on Saturday as Toronto FC won 5-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

Rooney, who turns 34 on Thursday, assisted on a second-half stoppage time equalizer that forced 30 extra minutes, but United surrendered two goals in five minutes and never recovered.

Toronto advanced to an Eastern Conference semi-final on Wednesday at East top seed New York City FC.

Marco Delgado’s goal in the 32nd minute put Toronto ahead until Rooney crossed the ball into the heart of the box, Frederic Brillant got his head on it and Lucas Rodriguez finished in the third minute of stoppage time to equalize.

In extra time, Toronto’s Richie Laryea scored in the 93rd minute, fellow Canadian Jonathan Osorio added goals in the 95th and 103rd minutes and Nick DeLeon netted another in stoppage time after the first 15 minutes to seal United’s fate.

United captain and top scorer Rooney arrived in MLS in the middle of last season and lifted the club from league doormat to a playoff berth.

But the former Manchester United player said in August he was returning to England after this season to be a player and assistant coach for Championship club Derby County.

“He has been a big plus for this club,” United manager Ben Olsen said. “He has helped us in a big way.”

While Rooney’s arrival and a new stadium created buzz around United, the team flopped in the playoffs, ousted by Columbus last year on penalties.