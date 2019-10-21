close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Pakistan thrash Japan in volleyball match

Sports

 
KARACHI: Pakistan defeated Netherlands 3-0 in volleyball in 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Sunday.

Pakistan scored 25 and Netherlands scored 17 in the first set. In the second set, Pakistan scored 25 points and Netherlands just 11.

In the third set, Pakistan scored 25 points and Netherlands 15 points. Pakistan will face Japan on Monday (today) in the second match of Group-B.

